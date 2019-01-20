Share on Facebook Twitter Enter your email address: Delivered by FeedBurner

Flights from Clark to Seoul by Philippines AirAsia

Clark International Airport, Pampanga – AirAsia is now offering flights from Clark to Seoul, South Korea. The airline voted the World’s Best Low-Cost Carrier held its inaugural flight last January 19, 2019, from Clark International Airport to Incheon International Airport in Seoul with 100% passenger load.

AirAsia Philippines Director for Flight Operations Gomer B. Monreal said at the send-off ceremony held at the airport, “We are staying true to our commitment to provide the much needed international connectivity and convenience for travelers in Metro Manila, Central, and Northern Luzon.”

Aside from Clark, AirAsia also offers several flights daily to Korea from Manila, Cebu, and Kalibo while domestic flights from Clark include Cebu, Davao, Puerto Princesa, Tacloban, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro.



“The future of aviation, travel, and tourism is taking shape in Clark. Now more than ever, Clark is truly saving us from air traffic congestion, and enabling airlines and travelers to enjoy the convenience of traveling. Today’s inaugural flight is a fantastic opportunity for Filipino travelers to explore and experience winter in Korea,” Monreal added.

AirAsia in the Philippines started with only two aircraft in 2012 when the airline began its commercial operation in Clark, Pampanga, and currently operates a fleet of 21 Airbus A320s from hubs in Manila, Cebu, Kalibo, and Clark.

Clark (CRK) – Seoul (Incheon/ICN) Flight Schedule:

The Clark-Seoul (Incheon Airport) flight leaves at 5:50 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while the flight back to Clark from Seoul (Incheon Airport) leaves at 11:25 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

